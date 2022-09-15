SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $404.85 price target on the bank’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $547.57.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $377.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

