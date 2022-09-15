Swarm Fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $612,806.41 (SWM)

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Swarm Fund has a total market capitalization of $612,806.41 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm Fund has traded 60% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065164 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00076391 BTC.

Swarm Fund Coin Profile

Swarm Fund (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm Fund is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm Fund is www.swarm.fund.

Swarm Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

