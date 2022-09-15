Swipe (SXP) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $244.40 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 501.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.05 or 0.18377322 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00837584 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020986 BTC.
Swipe Profile
Swipe launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is www.swipe.io. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
