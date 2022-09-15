SYL Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.55 Million (SYL)

SYL (SYL) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, SYL has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SYL has a market cap of $6.55 million and $232,849.00 worth of SYL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SYL Coin Profile

SYL (SYL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 30th, 2021. SYL’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,000,000 coins. SYL’s official Twitter account is @XSL_Labs.

SYL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SYL will be the utility token of the Pulsar distributed network, a project on decentralized identity & data privacy. It will be necessary for the creation of an SDI, for the execution of Smart Contracts and will be usable within the ecosystem to access the various services that will be offered within SYL Library. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYL using one of the exchanges listed above.

