SYNC Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $249.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $249.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,300.4% against the dollar and now trades at $948.55 or 0.04708801 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00822309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035321 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network’s genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,184,544 coins and its circulating supply is 116,226,720 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens.The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.