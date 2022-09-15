Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as low as $55.96 and last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 11200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Syneos Health

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 457,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,341,000 after acquiring an additional 90,603 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55,986 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Syneos Health by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.