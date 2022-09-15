Synthetix Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $629.43 million and $65.36 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00013285 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,892.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058098 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012628 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005508 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065132 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
