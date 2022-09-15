Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $1,876,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 62.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Down 1.5 %
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
