Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $112.66 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $112.66 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000867 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.21 or 0.00596547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00262690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010570 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 661,300,530 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

