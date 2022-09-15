TABANK Price Tops $0.0188 on Exchanges (TAB)

TABANK (TAB) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, TABANK has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One TABANK coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. TABANK has a market capitalization of $675,908.67 and $15,470.00 worth of TABANK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About TABANK

TABANK (CRYPTO:TAB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TABANK’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TABANK

According to CryptoCompare, “MollyCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency dedicated to the MDMA drug community. TAB uses Scrypt as an hashing algorithm and has a 60 second blocktime. “

