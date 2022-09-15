Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,194.00

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $441,995.15 and approximately $4,194.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol’s genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users.Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

