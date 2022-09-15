TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €9.30 by Baader Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.30 ($9.49) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEG. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 5.2 %

ETR TEG opened at €8.44 ($8.61) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €8.52 ($8.69) and a 52 week high of €27.38 ($27.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.75 and a 200-day moving average of €15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.73.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

