Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.73.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TSE TVE opened at C$4.01 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.