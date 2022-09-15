Tap Hits Market Cap of $397,949.82 (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Tap has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $397,949.82 and approximately $50.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,892.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00065119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00077056 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

