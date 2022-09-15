TD Securities Downgrades Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) to Buy

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.50. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 86.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CJR.B. National Bankshares downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.08.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$544.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.88. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$2.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.17.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

