TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,351,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $169,458,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 964,972 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,815.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 944,675 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $126.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

