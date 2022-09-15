Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($7.85) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 804.50 ($9.72).

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 390 ($4.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 412.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 441.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of £567.81 million and a PE ratio of 2,166.67. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 350 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 820 ($9.91).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

