Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Cut to C$46.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$47.50 to C$46.50 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.75.

TSE:TCS opened at C$29.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$427.10 million and a PE ratio of 97.73. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.13.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

