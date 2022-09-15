TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.78. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 78,581 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in TEGNA by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 170,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 142,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

