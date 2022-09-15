Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading Up 2.2%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 18,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 461,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TLS shares. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Telos Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $799.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telos Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 175.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

