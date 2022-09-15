Telos (TLOS) Tops One Day Volume of $3.56 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Telos has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $48.62 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00093196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00077135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021409 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007824 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is www.telos.net. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

