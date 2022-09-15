TEN (TENFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $504,495.89

TEN (TENFI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. TEN has a total market cap of $504,495.89 and approximately $11,682.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEN has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TEN

TEN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2021. TEN’s total supply is 77,158,203 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.

Buying and Selling TEN

According to CryptoCompare, “TEN, the Token Enrichment Network, is powered by Binance Smart Chain, TEN Finance leverages the innovations brought to the market by first generation DeFi projects and integrates emerging technologies to enhance yield optimization in a simple yet efficient manner.TEN simplifies the staking process with the most liquid BSC Liquidity Pools while provides a robust yield earning environment for the users.”

