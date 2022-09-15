Tenset Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.18 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Tenset has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00008536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a total market cap of $312.78 million and $1.18 million worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tenset alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041321 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tenset Coin Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,900,456 coins. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.