Terracoin (TRC) Price Reaches $0.0124

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $283,816.72 and $50.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,745.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00597624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00265495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine.It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin.The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.