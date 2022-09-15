Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells $113,940.00 in Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,078,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, September 8th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $10,930.36.

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $7,306.20.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $31,177.63.

On Thursday, August 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 432 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $1,944.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,663 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $16,886.43.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,124 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $5,091.72.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,951 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $13,427.05.

On Monday, July 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,343 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $10,637.22.

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $14,706.36.

Shares of LLAP stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35. Terran Orbital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLAP shares. B. Riley started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

