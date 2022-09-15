Tether EURt Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (EURT)

Tether EURt (EURT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Tether EURt coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether EURt has a market capitalization of $39.88 million and $7.25 million worth of Tether EURt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether EURt has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076937 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Tether EURt is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Tether EURt’s total supply is 50,001,661 coins and its circulating supply is 40,001,429 coins. Tether EURt’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Tether (EURT) is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the Euro. A digital token backed by fiat currency provides individuals and organizations with a robust and decentralized method of exchanging value while using a familiar accounting unit. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether EURt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether EURt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether EURt using one of the exchanges listed above.

