TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) vs. Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Financial Review

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Viking Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.47 $103.33 million $0.08 55.76 Viking Energy Group $37.99 million 1.09 -$14.49 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of -1.66, meaning that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 2.26% 14.72% 3.71% Viking Energy Group 3.86% 4.95% 1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TETRA Technologies and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.74%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Viking Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.