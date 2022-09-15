Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
TCBI opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 509,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 148,717 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
