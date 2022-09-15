Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 509,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 148,717 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

