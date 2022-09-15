Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $49.74 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00007730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012327 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013247 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 930,671,027 coins and its circulating supply is 909,170,868 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

