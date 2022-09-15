The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.21. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.