The Gym Group (LON:GYM) PT Lowered to GBX 290 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GYM. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The Gym Group Stock Performance

GYM stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.64) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.57. The Gym Group has a 12-month low of GBX 132.80 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 307 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.37.

Insider Activity

About The Gym Group

In other news, insider Richard Stables purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($61,321.89).

(Get Rating)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.