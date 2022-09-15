The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

