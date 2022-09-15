The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,139,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.25% of Gilead Sciences worth $186,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GILD opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

