The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 157,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $181,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

