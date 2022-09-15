The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,403,709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Linde worth $172,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after buying an additional 552,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

LIN stock opened at $286.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.98. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

