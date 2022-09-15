The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $156.57 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,709,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.74% of Huntington Bancshares worth $156,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 142,053 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

