The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $158.98 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Intuit worth $158,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $436.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.31. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.