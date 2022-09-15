The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 942,237 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942,237 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $320,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,490,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,253,000 after purchasing an additional 268,051 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 18.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,006,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,139,000 after purchasing an additional 315,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $122.56 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $117.39 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.87.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.