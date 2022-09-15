The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 367,931 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 367,931 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.25% of Lockheed Martin worth $291,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $416.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

