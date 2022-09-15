The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 50,508 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,508 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $311,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

