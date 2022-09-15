The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,092,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,309,656.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $188,547.15.

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $271,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

