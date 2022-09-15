The Sandbox 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $223.65 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $223.65 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 948.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.91 or 0.12071117 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00839612 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021097 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00035218 BTC.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars.
