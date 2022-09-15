The Sandbox 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $223.65 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $223.65 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker.As the Sandbox virtual world is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, it is secured by the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The SAND token is a standard version ERC-20 token, which means owners can stake it and benefit from staking rewards. Unlike the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism employed by the Bitcoin blockchain, PoS does not require vast amounts of electrical or computing power to validate transactions. It relies on stakeholders with the largest holdings in SAND tokens. The PoS consensus mechanism allows for a lot of diverse applications while still ensuring the security of staked funds.”

