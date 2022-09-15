The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) CFO Renee J. Peterson Sells 6,725 Shares of Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Toro Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Toro stock opened at $89.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Toro by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,470,000 after buying an additional 661,588 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Toro by 13.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after buying an additional 575,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.
The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.
