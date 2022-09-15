The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714,019 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.94. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

