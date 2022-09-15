TheStreet Downgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to C+

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $646,253,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

