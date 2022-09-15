TheVig (VIG) Trading 16.3% Lower This Week

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. TheVig has a total market cap of $772,961.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TheVig coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TheVig Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. TheVig’s official website is vigor.ai. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TheVig

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheVig should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TheVig using one of the exchanges listed above.

