Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Stock analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 113.18% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Thinkific Labs Stock Performance
Shares of Thinkific Labs stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Thinkific Labs has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $10.96.
Thinkific Labs Company Profile
Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
