Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) PT Lowered to $24.00

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stephens to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s current price.
TCBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,777,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.