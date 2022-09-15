Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) PT Lowered to $24.00

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stephens to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s current price.

TCBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,777,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

