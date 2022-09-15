Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Acquires 1,540,000 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 1,540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$331,100.00 ($231,538.46).

On Friday, September 9th, Alexander Waislitz bought 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$211,000.00 ($147,552.45).

On Tuesday, July 26th, Alexander Waislitz bought 400,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,000.00 ($67,132.87).

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alexander Waislitz bought 240,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,600.00 ($36,083.92).

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 116,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$24,940.00 ($17,440.56).

On Friday, June 24th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 120,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$25,200.00 ($17,622.38).

On Monday, June 27th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 113,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$24,970.00 ($17,461.54).

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

