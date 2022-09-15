Thunder Token (TT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.73 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit Whitepaper “

